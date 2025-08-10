Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 11th. Analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to post earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $382.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 24.51%. On average, analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intercorp Financial Services Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE IFS opened at $37.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $38.65.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp acquired 17,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $350,006.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 2,946,766 shares in the company, valued at $57,933,419.56. This represents a 0.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 9.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 332.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 49,173 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th.



About Intercorp Financial Services



Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.



