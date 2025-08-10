Invesco Ltd. Purchases 6,620,373 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 540.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,845,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,620,373 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 14.60% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $779,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,111,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,472,000 after purchasing an additional 114,112 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,231,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,474,000 after buying an additional 20,551 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,211,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,553,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,956,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,545,000 after buying an additional 92,221 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,570,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,021,000 after buying an additional 102,901 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $104.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.52 and a 200 day moving average of $100.79. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $105.84.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

