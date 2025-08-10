Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254,609 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211,920 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $720,730,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $620,875,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $269,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $183.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

