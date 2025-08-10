iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Position Lessened by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 311,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,533 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $31,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,275,000. Avos Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Avos Capital Management LLC now owns 653,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,752,000 after buying an additional 125,521 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 17,730 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 30,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

