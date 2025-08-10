iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 226,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $103.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.49. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.85 and a 1-year high of $103.61.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

