iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,067 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

IVV stock opened at $640.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $619.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $590.11. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $642.94. The company has a market cap of $645.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

