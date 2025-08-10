iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bare Financial Services Inc

Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 12.6% of Bare Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bare Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $640.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $642.94. The stock has a market cap of $645.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $619.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $590.11.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

