iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,189,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,771,736 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.99% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,761,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.58. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

