iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 96,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

IQLT opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $43.82.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

