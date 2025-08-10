iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2025

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLUGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.24 and last traded at $34.28, with a volume of 38605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.92.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Up 1.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $31.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVLU. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 126.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 248,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.