iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.24 and last traded at $34.28, with a volume of 38605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.92.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Up 1.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $31.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVLU. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 126.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 248,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

