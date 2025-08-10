iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Holdings Trimmed by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $77.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $59.84 and a 1-year high of $78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.05.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

