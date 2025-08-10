iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of IWF opened at $445.93 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $448.79. The company has a market capitalization of $116.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.