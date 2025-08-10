iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,995,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 605,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,510,000 after acquiring an additional 84,208 shares during the last quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,321,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,182,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7%
IVW opened at $114.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $115.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.94.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
