iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,995,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 605,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,510,000 after acquiring an additional 84,208 shares during the last quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,321,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,182,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7%

IVW opened at $114.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $115.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.94.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.