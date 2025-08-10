Shares of Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.44 and last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 111854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

Japan Tob Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22.

Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.47 billion. Japan Tob had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 14.55%.

About Japan Tob

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

