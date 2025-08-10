JMP Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $250.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $198.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $198.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.18.

DoorDash Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $259.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.65. The company has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.00 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $121.44 and a 12-month high of $278.15.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.52, for a total value of $6,525,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,903,988.40. This represents a 57.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.69, for a total transaction of $10,929,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,274,788.30. This trade represents a 63.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 583,537 shares of company stock worth $133,720,004 over the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,342,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,270,000 after purchasing an additional 195,973 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 840.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 114,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,194,000 after purchasing an additional 102,247 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 155,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

