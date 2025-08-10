JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND) Shares Acquired by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned 0.37% of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Active Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBND. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $217,000.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of JBND stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.01. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.65 and a 1 year high of $55.06.

About JPMorgan Active Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.