JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 4,054,609 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,713,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,054,609 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,981,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000.

IEMG opened at $61.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.29 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.21.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

