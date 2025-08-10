JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 5,886,364 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,506,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,886,364 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF worth $2,553,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 313.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 348,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,377,000 after purchasing an additional 72,096 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $809,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1%

VGSH stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $59.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

