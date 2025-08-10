JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 845,276 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,221,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.95% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $1,642,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBMC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2,531.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after buying an additional 115,277 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $847,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBMC opened at $98.91 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $77.29 and a one year high of $105.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.80 and a 200-day moving average of $94.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.03.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

