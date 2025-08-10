JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Stock

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on APP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised shares of AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $472.33.

AppLovin Trading Up 4.3%

NASDAQ APP opened at $455.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $154.30 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $366.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.90. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $72.81 and a 52 week high of $525.15.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. AppLovin’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.91, for a total transaction of $41,991,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 181,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,393,806.39. This represents a 35.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.30, for a total transaction of $215,613.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,455.30. This trade represents a 12.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock worth $455,062,980. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AppLovin by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,830,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,536 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AppLovin by 36.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,400 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in AppLovin by 29.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,270,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AppLovin by 32.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,011,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,876,000 after acquiring an additional 992,316 shares during the period. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its position in AppLovin by 12.9% during the first quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 2,879,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,849,000 after acquiring an additional 328,000 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

