JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Stock

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,115.00 to $1,160.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COST. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,060.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $995.00 to $1,042.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,050.00.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of COST opened at $980.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $977.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $985.13. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $837.63 and a 52 week high of $1,078.23.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.93 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.50%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Patrick J. Callans sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,002.77, for a total value of $3,008,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,705,164.11. This trade represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total value of $3,899,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,419.04. This represents a 40.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,547 shares of company stock worth $9,472,510. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,095,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

