JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.81 Billion Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,350,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 815,660 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 12.95% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $1,806,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWJ. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 195.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

EWJ opened at $77.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.84 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

