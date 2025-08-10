JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 7,443,750 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,174,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,443,750 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.07% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $1,609,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 47,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 130,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.61.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.