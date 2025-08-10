JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 310,874 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,805,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310,874 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,457,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $445.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $448.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $423.62 and its 200 day moving average is $395.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

