JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 897,511 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,268,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,306,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 419,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,728,000 after purchasing an additional 144,846 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 225,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $84.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.78. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

