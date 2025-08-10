Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Makes New $583,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 624,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,220,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,209,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,310,000 after buying an additional 233,536 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 72,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $99.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.28. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.65 and a 1 year high of $100.17.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

