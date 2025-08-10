Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDMO opened at $79.04 on Friday. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $55.41 and a 1-year high of $79.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.76 million, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.43 and its 200-day moving average is $70.60.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

