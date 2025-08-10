Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Main Street Group LTD raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 351.6% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

