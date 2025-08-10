Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,011,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 359,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,377,000 after acquiring an additional 41,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,643,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $110.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.82.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

