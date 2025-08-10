Leerink Partnrs Has Weak Outlook for Pfizer FY2027 Earnings

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Pfizer in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.24. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

Pfizer stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $30.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 36,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

