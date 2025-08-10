Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $87.07 and last traded at $86.52, with a volume of 25922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.56.
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Trading Up 2.3%
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 1.38.
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($3.15).
Insider Transactions at Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A
Institutional Trading of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 170.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 35.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.
About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Trump GLP-1 Pilot Program Could Boost Novo Nordisk & Eli Lilly
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Now Is a Great Time to Buy Cheniere Energy: New High Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.