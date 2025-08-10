LPL Financial LLC Buys 17,199 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,199 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 64,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 5,501.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day moving average of $60.71. The stock has a market cap of $482.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.25. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $50.53 and a 52-week high of $70.13.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

