LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $9,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 4,895.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 19,727 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA FDRR opened at $56.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.77. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $56.26.

About Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

