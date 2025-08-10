LPL Financial LLC Sells 81,624 Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,624 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $9,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.95. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $72.97. The stock has a market cap of $329.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.33.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

