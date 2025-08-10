Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $115.49 and last traded at $114.38, with a volume of 382621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LITE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lumentum from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Lumentum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Lumentum Price Performance

Insider Activity

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.82 and a 200 day moving average of $77.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

In other Lumentum news, insider Vincent Retort sold 22,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,499,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 121,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,392,170. The trade was a 15.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Lowe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $1,869,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 230,471 shares in the company, valued at $21,542,124.37. The trade was a 7.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,009 shares of company stock worth $8,320,743. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 16,912.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 49,723 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 16,919.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,373,000 after buying an additional 122,833 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $1,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

