M-tron Industries (MPTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

M-tron Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter.

Get M-tron Industries alerts:

M-tron Industries Stock Down 3.0%

MPTI stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.86. M-tron Industries has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $127.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity

In other M-tron Industries news, President William Arnold Drafts bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the purchase, the president directly owned 11,008 shares in the company, valued at $445,824. This represents a 9.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of M-tron Industries

About M-tron Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in M-tron Industries stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of M-tron Industries, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI Free Report ) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.34% of M-tron Industries worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M-tron Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M-tron Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.