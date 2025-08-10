Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Benchmark from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Magnite from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Magnite from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Magnite from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.82.

Magnite Stock Up 3.3%

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 77.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83. Magnite has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $162.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David Day sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $754,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 443,528 shares in the company, valued at $9,291,911.60. This represents a 7.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 42,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,064,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 366,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,166,800. The trade was a 10.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 959,227 shares of company stock valued at $18,854,021. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnite by 74.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Magnite by 54.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 44,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,762 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Magnite by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,062,000 after purchasing an additional 84,497 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magnite by 85.7% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 65,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

