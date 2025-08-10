Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.74 and last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 41776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Marten Transport Stock Down 0.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $967.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.09 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Marten Transport

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 410.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

Featured Articles

