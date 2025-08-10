Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 318.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.89 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.82.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.