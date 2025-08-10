McDonald’s’ (MCD) Outperform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $350.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $345.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MCD. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.87.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $305.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $218.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $298.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.49. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $265.33 and a 1 year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,400. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,280 shares of company stock worth $2,215,178 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 21,963 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 590,559 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after acquiring an additional 31,654 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $22,088,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 30,515 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

