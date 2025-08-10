Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $2.91. Microvast shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 4,632,855 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Microvast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Microvast Trading Up 7.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $940.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $116.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. Analysts expect that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Microvast

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVST. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microvast by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,646,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,637 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microvast by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,635,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,565 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microvast by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,606,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 986,335 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter worth about $737,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Microvast by 559.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 231,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Featured Stories

