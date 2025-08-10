Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Trading Down 24.5% – Should You Sell?

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Free Report) was down 24.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 7,736,001 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,137% from the average daily volume of 625,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAI shares. Desjardins raised shares of Minera Alamos to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Minera Alamos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 4th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$162.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Minera Alamos Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Santana project consists of 9 mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; the Cerro de Oro project that includes an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and the La Fortuna project covering an area of approximately 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico, as well as the Los Verdes property located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

