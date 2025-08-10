Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $251.00 to $255.00. The stock had previously closed at $141.08, but opened at $162.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Natera shares last traded at $160.13, with a volume of 959,359 shares changing hands.

NTRA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.53.

In other Natera news, insider John Fesko sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $239,075.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 151,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,167.50. The trade was a 1.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $771,634.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 163,593 shares in the company, valued at $21,738,237.84. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,239 shares of company stock worth $8,986,542 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,227,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 99,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,552,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,640,000 after purchasing an additional 166,768 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.60 and its 200 day moving average is $154.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.84 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a negative net margin of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

