National Bank of Canada FI Raises Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 8,428,081.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 927,089 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $38,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 304.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.22. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $42.09.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

