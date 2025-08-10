Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 11th. Analysts expect Natural Gas Services Group to post earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $41.87 million for the quarter.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $41.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.52 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 6.99%. On average, analysts expect Natural Gas Services Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Natural Gas Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:NGS opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $310.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.66. Natural Gas Services Group has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $29.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Natural Gas Services Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Natural Gas Services Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $622,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 433,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,016.60. This represents a 5.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGS. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 831.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 98,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.