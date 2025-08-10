Navigator (NVGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $151.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.26 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 15.42%. On average, analysts expect Navigator to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NVGS stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Navigator has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Navigator’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth $5,677,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 674.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,843 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 74,762 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 18.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 16.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,756 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after buying an additional 76,287 shares during the period. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

