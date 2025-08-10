Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DASH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.18.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $259.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.65. The company has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.00 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $121.44 and a 12 month high of $278.15.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 4,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total transaction of $1,011,631.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 520,450 shares in the company, valued at $130,258,226. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.78, for a total transaction of $348,811.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 244,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,947,845.90. This trade represents a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 583,537 shares of company stock valued at $133,720,004. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $7,200,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 14.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 70.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 9.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

