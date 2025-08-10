New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 741.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 501,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SGL Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $114.73 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $115.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.94. The company has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

