Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $78.50 and last traded at $77.93, with a volume of 471338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.44.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
In other news, major shareholder Vladimir Galkin acquired 416,799 shares of Newegg Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.68 per share, with a total value of $12,370,594.32. Following the purchase, the insider owned 3,194,576 shares in the company, valued at $94,815,015.68. This trade represents a 15.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,122,119 shares of company stock valued at $36,361,527. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.
