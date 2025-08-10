Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $78.50 and last traded at $77.93, with a volume of 471338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.44.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other news, major shareholder Vladimir Galkin acquired 416,799 shares of Newegg Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.68 per share, with a total value of $12,370,594.32. Following the purchase, the insider owned 3,194,576 shares in the company, valued at $94,815,015.68. This trade represents a 15.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,122,119 shares of company stock valued at $36,361,527. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

