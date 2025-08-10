Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.33 and last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 360141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTDOY. Citigroup began coverage on Nintendo in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Nintendo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Nintendo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nintendo

Nintendo Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Nintendo had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Nintendo Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 2,029.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 275,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 262,837 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 4th quarter worth $605,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.